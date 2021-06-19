European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya): Council extends mandate for a further two years

In its renewed mandate, the mission is tasked with assisting the relevant Libyan authorities in the building of state security structures in Libya, in particular in the areas of border management , law enforcement and criminal justice , with a view to contributing to efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved notably in smuggling migrants, human trafficking and terrorism in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region. The mission also coordinates and implements projects with international partners in the fields of its engagement.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa