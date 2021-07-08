Huawei partners with Mondia Pay to enable digital payment options for users in Algeria and Tunisia

“We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with Huawei Mobile Services, and to bring Mondia Pay’s fully integrated digital payment technology to serve the Africa region. We remain committed to delivering innovative digitalisation and payments solutions that enable the natural progression towards cashless societies throughout the rest of Africa”, said Simon Rahmann, CEO Mondia Pay.

Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “We are pleased to partner with Mondia Pay to provide HUAWEI AppGallery users in Algeria and Tunisia with seamless, safe, and secure payment options. This partnership further cements our commitment to enable technology around the world and to provide Huawei users in Algeria and Tunisia with convenient access to services by Huawei Mobile Services.”

The service went live with multiple DCB services providers such as Ufone Pakistan, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat UAE.

About Huawei Consumer BG: Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.Huawei.com

About Mondia: Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company, dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers. Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators across 60 countries. As a global leader, Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and has the expertise to leverage best-in-breed technologies to solve business challenges while enabling the ultimate end user experience.

In addition to creating personaliseddigital experiencesthrough its content-agnostic platform,Mondia’s advertisingagency is geared to drive and manage user acquisition throughout the full customer lifecycle journey. Continuously driven by innovation, Mondia Labs, Mondia’s innovation hub, is driving entry into new sectors like health and creating disruptive products such as Monsooq.

With offices in 19 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to digitalise the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships and extensive network and global coverage.

Mondia services are also available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell.

About Mondia Pay: Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators in over 60 countries around the globe via Mondia Pay’s carrier billing platform.

Mondia Pay is Mondia’s digital payment entity and processes well over 2.1 billion transactions monthly. Mondia Pay offers unparalleled reach for the world’s most recognized brands and merchants, while ensuring that global direct carrier billing and digital payment solutions are made simpler and easier. Mondia Pay connects premium merchants such as Deezer, PubG, OSN, Huawei, LaLiga and hundreds of smaller merchants to new audiences across the many markets they operate in. Mondia Pay provides a state-of-the-art, own-built next-generation platform which allows for a single API integration at speed. Mondia Pay also facilitates the seamless acquisition and end-to-end lifecycle management of subscribers.

For more information please visit: www.Mondia.com

