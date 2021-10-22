Thursday’sflight,carrying 127people(117men,fivewomen,fivechildren)from Misrata airport totheGambian capital of Banjul,marked the firstsince 8 Augustwhenall humanitarian flights weresuspended by theMinistry of Interior. The returnees included migrants who had been detained in overcrowded detentioncentresand waiting for months togo back totheir home countries.
IOM Resumes Voluntary Humanitarian Return Assistance Flights from Libya After Months of Suspension
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) hasresumedhumanitarian flights from Libyaafterreceivingclearance from the Government of National Unityandhassafely returneda group ofstranded Gambian migrantswho areamong thousandsofotherswaiting togohome through IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR)programme.
“More than 10,000 migrants in Libya have requested IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return Assistance and have been waiting for months to return home,” said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission. “It is extremely significant that the government has lifted the suspension becauseIOM’s VHRprogrammeiscriticalfor migrants who want to leave Libya and return home in a safe, legaland dignified mannerand rebuild their lives.”
The return process is also supported by the countries of origin with whom the pre-departure work in Libya is closely coordinatedalong withthe arrival of their nationals in the capitals.Beforedeparture, the returning migrantshadhealth checks and weregivenpre-departure transportation assistance, counselling services and protection screening. They also received personal protective equipmentand took COVID-19 testsbefore boarding.
Libya has long been an important transit and destination country for migrantsarrivingfrom different parts of Africa. Manybecomestranded in the country with limited options to return home.Since 2015,more than 53,000 migrants have returned from Libya through theVHRprogramme, which is fundedby the European Unionunder the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration and through the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs'Migration Fund.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).
