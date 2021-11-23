The revised policy was officially launched on 15 October, in the presence of the Minister of Higher education, technology and innovation (MHETI) and high-level officials, including from UNESCO and the UN.
Launch of Namibia's Revised National Science, Technology And Innovation Policy
The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), in collaboration with national STI stakeholders, launched a consultative process that led to the revised and updated National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) 2020-2030.
Designed to promote investment in R&D by integrating STI in all socio-economic sectors, the policy aims to reach the national development goals and to comply with international global instruments, such as the SDGs. The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, underscored the importance of the policy. Its success will depend on targeted research and identification of relevant technologies, good policy alignment and coherence, allocation of sustainable resources for research and innovation, good equipment, and general public involvement in the process.
UNESCO and the UN in Namibia have confirmed their commitment to further support the government to advance STI and the scientific environment.
