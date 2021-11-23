Launch of Namibia's Revised National Science, Technology And Innovation Policy

Designed to promote investment in R&D by integrating STI in all socio-economic sectors, the policy aims to reach the national development goals and to comply with international global instruments, such as the SDGs. The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, underscored the importance of the policy. Its success will depend on targeted research and identification of relevant technologies, good policy alignment and coherence, allocation of sustainable resources for research and innovation, good equipment, and general public involvement in the process.