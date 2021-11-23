RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Launch of Namibia's Revised National Science, Technology And Innovation Policy

Authors:

APO Importer

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), in collaboration with national STI stakeholders, launched a consultative process that led to the revised and updated National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) 2020-2030.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

The revised policy was officially launched on 15 October, in the presence of the Minister of Higher education, technology and innovation (MHETI) and high-level officials, including from UNESCO and the UN.

Recommended articles

Designed to promote investment in R&D by integrating STI in all socio-economic sectors, the policy aims to reach the national development goals and to comply with international global instruments, such as the SDGs. The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, underscored the importance of the policy. Its success will depend on targeted research and identification of relevant technologies, good policy alignment and coherence, allocation of sustainable resources for research and innovation, good equipment, and general public involvement in the process.

UNESCO and the UN in Namibia have confirmed their commitment to further support the government to advance STI and the scientific environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant