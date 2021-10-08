RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

President Samia Congratulates Tanzanian Novelist for Winning Nobel Prize

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah who scooped2021 Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.

On her congratulatory message to the Tanzanian icon born in the Isles, the President said: "The prestigious award scooped by the novelist was the honour to both Tanzania and Africa."

"Congratulations, Mr. Abdulrazak Gurnah for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. This award is an honor to you, our Nation of Tanzania and Africa," President Samia tweeted.

The Novelist, Abdulrazak Gurnah was granted the award on Thursday by the Swedish Academy which is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million) equal to 2.6bn/-.

The English Professor wrote 10 novels and several short stories.

