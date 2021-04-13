Safeguard your business against internal fraud

Keep track of employees: Zecurion Staff Control was added as a separate module to Zecurion DLP 11. Staff Control records working hours via automatically generated timesheets, logs employees' actions including the websites they visited and applications that were run, and evaluates employees’ efficiency. The module checks the activities of personnel for compliance with corporate standards and safety policies. This is then reported in a table with fast filters, groups, and data from up to tens of thousands of PCs.

Prevent employees from photographing their screens: This unique AI-based feature changes the game, stopping the insiders that were previously not being able to be caught. Now, whenever someone tries to photograph a screen with a smartphone, Zecurion DLP immediately detects it via webcam and blocks the computer. The revolutionary technology uses two neural networks to ensure reliable smartphone detection and flags cybersecurity incidents in a blink of an eye (from 0.06 seconds).

Screen watermarks prevent data loss: The security officer can set watermarks with the name of a user, PC, and date over certain windows (e.g. MS Office, CRM, and others). This feature effectively prevents data loss, as users can initially see the watermarks with their name and understand the aftermath.

Investigation Workflow Automation: This module simplifies investigations and shortens the incident response cycle. It minimizes the cybersecurity team’s workload by providing a 360° view of actual tasks with all the statuses, data on the investigation stage, executants, and deadlines. During the investigation, cybersecurity team members can leave comments on the task and discuss progress with other participants (from CISO to analyst), as well as attach documents and incidents as proof.

User Behavior Analytics: After installation of Zecurion DLP 11, each employee undergoes behavior analysis within at least one week. The solution collects data on various parameters: risks, behavior profiles, work time and connections. UBA then compares current employees’ parameters with their average values. A sharp deviation may signal a potential threat to information security or indicate a compromise of user credentials.