Santa makes first landing at Achimota Retail Centre

“This season, we put together an all-embracing package for the entire family, offering something exceptional for every member in terms of entertainment, amusement and shopping essentials. However, our special focus is on giving the kids and the younger members of the family an unforgettable Christmas experience,” said Kobby Ampong.

In collaboration with ARA, Accra’s biggest children’s entertainment professionals, Achimota mall has just opened the Toys Play Place, a massive fairyland of toys, games and colours, built exclusively for the pleasure and enjoyment of ARC’s young patrons.

Over the past couple of days and ahead of Santa’s arrival, Pinkie-Bee, the ARC mascot, has been busy dishing out packs of Tampico drinks to virtually any child he meets at the centre. The marketing manager disclosed that thanks to the generosity of the manufacturers, Acaqia Industries Limited, the mascot has one hundred boxes - translating into some 1,200 bottles of delicious Tampico drinks to give away to kids visiting the centre.

“Our adult patrons are even better catered for, as we have taken care to establish a superb setting and ambience conducive to recreation and relaxation. Aside of the vibrant decorative adornment of the Centre, Disc Jockey music and live choral performances will be alternating on a daily basis until the first week of January,” said Ampong.

“So while the kids spoil themselves at the special seasonal Toyland with games like sack-racing, Ludo, face-painting, spoon n line racing and other exciting games, our adult patrons would enjoy choral tunes from Triumphant Word Foundation, Thaddeus Arena, New Song and Church Organs of Ghana,” he continued.

Said the Centre Manager, Mrs Olivia Torpey: As always, these activities have been inspired by the fact that ARC Centre embraces Christmas and the New Year Season as special occasions for families and friends to reconnect with one another in an expression of love - which is what Christmas is all about.

“Our Centre and all the shops here understand this very well and are happy and ready to help make this re-connection possible, exciting and rewarding for all our patrons and visitors,” said Mrs. Torpey.