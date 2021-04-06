Sprinters to have one final classics opportunity at Scheldeprijs

Lars Michaelsen - Sport Director It has been a long but very enjoyable 2-week period here in Belgium with a nice core group of riders and staff. We have come very close to the top step of the podium on a few occasions and tomorrow at Scheldeprijs we have one final opportunity to try and achieve that goal. A sprint can be expected tomorrow but the race is not totally straight forward for the sprinters, there is always wind to consider at Scheldeprijs and a constant fight for position is a certainty. The cold front that is sweeping through Belgium at the moment together with the usual wind chill factor will add to the test tomorrow. We have a strong team though and we will all be giving our best for that top result.