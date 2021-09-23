UN Committee on Migrant Workers to review Rwanda and Azerbaijan

Among the possible issues to be discussed:

Rwanda dialogue (27-28 September): the numerous domestic laws that have been adopted after the Committee’s previous review in 2012; the effectiveness of these laws in protecting the rights of migrant workers and combating human rights violations; how immigrant children or the children of migrant workers are involved in the eradication of child labour.

Azerbaijan dialogue (4-5 October): the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers and their families as well as their contribution to essential sectors, including health, during the pandemic; Azerbaijan’s border management system and the criminalization of irregular border crossings; measures to combat human trafficking and the plight of migrant workers and their families who are undocumented or in an irregular situation.

The Committee will also host an interactive online panel discussion with States representatives, national human rights institutions, civil society and academia on 7 October, from 3-5pm (Geneva time), to launch and promote its General Comment No.5 on migrants’ rights to liberty and freedom from arbitrary detention. A general comment is the Committee’s authoritative interpretation of the Convention. To address the rising trend of the criminalization of migration and the increasingly frequent use of migrant detention in several regions in the world, the CMW adopted its General Comment No. 5 to provide guidance to all States parties on fulfilling their obligations under the Convention.

The above public dialogues will be held online and livecast on UN Web TV . More information about the upcoming session, including country reports submitted by the States parties and meeting schedules, is now available online . General Comment No. 5 can be found here . Information related to the launch event will soon be available here .