UNSMIL Statement on reports about no-confidence motion against the Government of National Unity (GNU)

As emphasized by Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL, Ján Kubiš, the UN Mission expectsthat theefforts of the HoRwouldfocus onfinalizing the Parliamentary elections law and that the leadership of the HoR wouldadvance efforts to build broad consensus on the emerging electorallegislative framework.

UNSMIL urges the HoR to complete the work on the parliamentary elections law the latest, in the course of the next week.The Mission reminds the parties in Libya to adhere to the legaland constitutionalframework governing the Libyan political process.

UNSMIL calls on the HoR and all relevant institutionsand political actors toremain focused on completing the preparation of the constitutional and legislative framework for the 24 December elections and to refrain from any action that could undermine the electoral process and the country’sunity,security, and stability. Theholding of presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021 needs to remain the paramount objective, and any efforts to divert attention to other objectives work against the holding of the elections on 24 December 2021.