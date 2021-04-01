What made the third halving of bitcoin special?

Due to the variability of the rate of the addition of new blocks in the network, it's hardly impossible to know when exactly the new halving will occur. But, what's in common for each halving is that the block reward is decreasing.

Since Bitcoin was initially launched, the block reward has halved during two halving events. First, in November 2012, when it went from 50 BTC to 25 BTC, and the second event took place in July 2016 when it was reduced from 15 to 12.5 BTC. On May 12, 2020, when 630,000 blocks were added to the network, the block reward was further decreased to 6.25 BTC.

What made this third halving special was the fact that already the users were familiar with the bullish cycles of Bitcoin that commonly happen after a halving event takes place. Furthermore, the overall supply of BTC was also diminishing because there is a finite number of BTC of 21 million, and by 2020, 18.5 were already mined.

Bull Run