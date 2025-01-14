I don't see Otto Addo as the problem of the Black Stars - Agyemang Badu

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed his belief that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is not the sole problem facing the team.

According to Badu, the issues with the Black Stars go beyond the coach, emphasising that the management committee and captaincy concerns must be addressed to enhance the team’s performance and secure qualification for the World Cup.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Floodlight Sports, the U-20 World Cup winner stated the Black Stars coach is not the bigger problem of the team

Otto is not the entire problem

Badu further highlighted the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Andre Ayew’s status in the team.

As we are speaking, my brother Andre Ayew—is he the captain or the ex-captain of the team?

He pointed out that captaincy issues have long plagued the team, yet no effective solutions have been implemented.

Recently, Otto Addo named three different captains—Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew—to lead the team. These inconsistencies have sparked debates and created tension within the squad.

Badu believes that resolving the management and captaincy issues will pave the way for a smoother path to World Cup qualification.

If these two problems are resolved, qualification to the World Cup will be very easy for the Black Stars.

Black Stars will be seeking to make their fifth appearance at the Mundial in 2026.

Black Stars World Cup qualification