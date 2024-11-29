Otto Addo wants more technical team to help him - Reports

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has requested additional backroom staff following a meeting with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The 49-year-old coach met with the leadership of the GFA to review the team's technical performance after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During the meeting, Addo explained the reasons behind the team's disappointing performance in the qualifiers. Despite failing to secure a spot in the tournament, Addo made a request for more support staff as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will resume in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Currently, Addo is assisted by John Paintsil, Joseph Laumann, and Fatawu Dauda. However, with the World Cup qualifiers looming, he has called for additional expertise to strengthen the backroom team.

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the AFCON was a significant blow, as it marks the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars will not feature in the continental competition. The team finished at the bottom of Group F, with only three points after failing to win a single game in the qualifiers.

They drew three games and lost another three against Angola, Niger and Sudan.

Although the GFA has not yet made an official decision about Addo’s future, reports indicate that he is expected to remain as head coach despite the AFCON qualification setback.