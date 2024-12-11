Sanlam Allianz launches new insurance product to improve financial protection of Ghanaians

At Sanlam Allianz Insurance Ghana LTD, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality. That's why we are excited to introduce DreamBuilder, an innovative product designed to help you save, grow and protect your wealth as you work towards your aspirations.

Whether it's organizing a dream wedding, buying a dream car, going for a lifetime holiday, building capital to invest in a business, or building a dream home, DreamBuilder offers a flexible and secure way to invest in your future.

The product was officially unveiled on November 29, 2024, at Allied Heights, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to the Ghanaian market. This product is uniquely designed with two investment pots: the Savings Pot and the Goal Achiever Pot. At maturity, the Goal Achiever Pot fund is transferred to the Savings Pot, and 100% of the savings fund value is paid to the policyholder. In case of death or physical impairment, the cover amount, along with the savings and Goal Achiever Pot values, are payable.

Further, the product allows for monthly contributions over a minimum period of 5 years or a lump-sum investment. After 24 months of contributions, you can withdraw up to 100% of the savings fund value subject to maintaining a minimum balance of GHS 500. DreamBuilder does not only offer life insurance coverage in the event of the policyholder’s death and ensuring the financial security of their dreams, but also acts as a savings vehicle, allowing individuals to build wealth for their future goals.

The product is design to suit the financial value of your goals associated with your dream. The plan considers how much you can save or contribute towards your dream monthly without impacting negatively your current financial needs as you work towards your dream.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, Tawiah BEN-AHMED, FCIIG emphasized that DreamBuilder aligns with the company’s goal of addressing the diverse needs of Ghanaians by combining protection and investment in one flexible product.

‘’We will unveil a bold step in helping Ghanaians realise their aspirations and achieve their dreams. We are not just unveiling a product but offering peace of mind,’’ he said.

The product is digitalized to suit the needs of the youth. According to the Commissioner of Insurance Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh (Ag) who launched the product, he indicated that

“DreamBuilder will shape the financial future of the youth. That is where the Gen Zs come in. Young people out there, who have dreams, big dreams do not abandon them because of fear. DreamBuilder is exactly what you need to help you to go forward.’’