Bawumia lost the election due to visits to churches and shrines - Kwaku Manu claims

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's efforts to appeal to religious groups outside Islam contributed to his loss in the 2024 elections.

Kwaku Manu suggested that Dr Bawumia, a Muslim, undertook actions that may have alienated his Muslim supporters, ultimately leading to his defeat. During his campaign, the outgoing Vice President visited churches and a traditional shrine for prayers.

Kwaku Manu specifically referenced Dr Bawumia’s visits to the shrine of the wulomo, a traditional priest, and Adom Kyei Duah's church. He remarked that these actions were a mistake, adding: "If I were in Dr Bawumia’s shoes, I would not have made such moves."

According to the actor, Muslims are deeply loyal to their religion, and Dr Bawumia’s outreach to other religious groups might have caused some Muslim voters to feel disconnected from him.

He further suggested that this disconnection could have swayed these voters towards John Mahama, who secured a significant victory in the election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced the final results at a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024. John Dramani Mahama emerged victorious with 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), defeating his closest rival, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), and 10 other candidates.

Nana Kwame Bediako came third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen placed fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).