Davido reacts to Mahama’s comeback after Dr Bawumia concedes 2024 election

Nigerian music superstar Davido joined numerous celebrities in reacting to John Mahama's electoral win. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is poised to return to the presidency for a second stint after losing both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Only an official declaration from the Electoral Commission remains, as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in a press conference at his residence on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

The Vice President’s concession has sparked excitement among netizens and high-profile figures, including singer Davido.

Davido, who recently interacted with Sharaf Mahama during his visit to Ghana, took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate John Dramani Mahama’s anticipated victory. The Grammy-nominated musician shared his excitement by posting a photo of himself holding an NDC campaign-branded plastic cup.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emerged as Ghana’s President-elect following a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections. Ghanaians headed to the polls on Saturday, 7 December, to elect the next president and parliamentarians for a four-year term.

While the Electoral Commission has yet to officially declare the results, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to the NDC candidate, John Mahama.

In a media address on Sunday, 8 December, Dr Bawumia acknowledged his party’s internal collation of provisional results, which confirmed Mr Mahama’s decisive win. He stated that contesting the outcome would be unnecessary:

"I called President Mahama and congratulated him," Dr Bawumia disclosed. "Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions."

He also highlighted the NDC’s strong performance in the parliamentary elections, describing their victory as “hands down.” Urging unity, he called on all Ghanaians to prioritise the nation’s interest over personal or partisan goals.

The elections, however, were not without challenges. Reports of violent clashes marred the process, with at least two fatalities and several injuries recorded. Despite these tensions, Dr Bawumia’s concession has been widely commended as a critical gesture to maintain peace and stability during this pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey.