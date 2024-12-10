Prince David Osei apologises for campaign comments that offended NDC supporters

Actor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter Prince David Osei has extended a heartfelt apology to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who may have been offended by his remarks during the campaign season. In a conciliatory Facebook post, he acknowledged the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections and called for unity moving forward.

He wrote: "I deeply apologise if my words during the campaign offended anyone from NDC. We were all focused on winning, but now let’s move forward and live in peace. God bless Ghana."

This gesture has been widely praised as a step towards reconciliation after the heated election period. However, Prince David Osei also revealed earlier that he had received threats from NDC supporters. Addressing this in another Facebook post, he stated:

"To some NDC supporters and followers, is this the meaning of democracy? Even after winning an election, resorting to violence, insults, intimidation, and bullying. I shudder to think of what would have happened if you had lost. Now that I know you are after my life, I will be prepared. God is my source and protector. Be cautious when you come for me. Not everyone is willing to enter into a battle. I am not afraid, just taken aback."

This comes amidst controversy surrounding an earlier comment by the actor, where he referred to former President John Dramani Mahama as a “drunkard”. In a now-viral tweet, he wrote: "Even drunkard you voted for kwasia boy!! Learn sense wai Gyimi."