Special Voting: Prince David Osei 'pressures' security personnel to vote NPP

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has called on security personnel to make wise and informed decisions by voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the special voting exercise on Monday, 2 December 2024.

In a post shared on his official page on 30 November 2024, the outspoken NPP supporter underscored the significance of this year’s elections, particularly for security agencies. He warned that voting for the "wrong candidate" could reverse the progress made by the current NPP administration in improving the security forces.

According to David Osei, the NPP government has significantly enhanced the capabilities of security agencies through investments in logistics, resources, and facilities.

“I urge you to carefully consider the progress and support the NPP government has provided for you in the security forces. Thanks to their efforts, you have received better equipment, training, technologies, and facilities that have elevated your profession and enhanced your effectiveness,” he wrote.

He also referenced a video allegedly showing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) making threats to dismiss some security officers if they come into power. David Osei cautioned security personnel against voting for a party that threatens their stability.

“It is essential that you make informed decisions when casting your votes, as the wrong choice could jeopardise all the advancements we have seen. Let us not forget the threats made by certain individuals to harm and dismiss members of the security forces if they come into power,” he added.