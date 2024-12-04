Shatta Wale’s mother denies 3-bedroom house gift despite Sammy Flex’s claims

After news broke that Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale had gifted his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, a fully furnished three-bedroom house, an audio recording emerged of her denying the claim.

Popular Ghanaian blogger Kwadwo Sheldon shared the recording, in which Mama Elsie refuted receiving the house keys and criticised Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, for sharing a video online about the alleged gift.

In the audio, she warned Sammy Flex to retract the post, stating: "Before I get to Atsiavi, if you do not come online and talk to the whole Ghana and remove that thing from social media, you will regret unknowing me. You will regret working with my son."

This denial contrasts with Sammy Flex’s earlier YouTube video, which showed the luxurious house and documented Mama Elsie touring and settling into her purported new home.

The situation follows a strained relationship between Shatta Wale and his mother. Madam Elsie had previously accused her son of neglecting her for over a decade, claiming she was battling a severe illness and living under the care of her sister and niece. Her public plea for financial support stirred controversy and led to criticism of the musician.

In response, Shatta Wale had publicly criticised his mother while eulogising his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu. However, Sammy Flex later announced that the musician had reconciled with his mother and purchased a lavish house for her in Abokobi. Sammy Flex described the three-bedroom property as a significant investment in a luxurious community, secured after consultations with notable associates.