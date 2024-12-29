5 biggest entertainment events of 2024:Moments that defined the year,

The year 2024 was packed with a vibrant lineup of entertainment events that highlighted Ghana's creativity, culture, and talent. From glittering award ceremonies to beach festivals and shopping extravaganzas, these events captured the spirit of celebration and community.
Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): A Night of Musical Brilliance
On June 1, 2024, the 25th annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took centre stage at the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena. Hosted by the dynamic duo Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor, the evening was a star-studded affair celebrating the best of Ghanaian and African music.
Performances from artists like Efya Nokturnal and King Paluta left the audience spellbound, adding to the magic of the night. Some of the winners included:
Best New Artist: King Paluta
Best Rap Performance: Strongman BurnerBest
Highlife Song: Amerado
African Artist of the Year: Davido
Lifetime Achievement Award: Amakye Dede
Other big names, including Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, and Kofi Kinaata, were also recognised for their contributions to the industry.
Pulse Influencer Awards: A Celebration of Digital Excellence
On October 19, 2024, the Pulse Influencer Awards Ghana returned with a futuristic flair at the De Icon Event Centre in Accra. Under the theme "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour", the event honoured Ghana’s top influencers who are shaping the digital landscape.
The night saw several remarkable winners, including:
TikTok Influencer of the Year: Demzy Baye
YouTube Influencer of the Year: Endurance Grand
Sports Influencer of the Year: Owuraku Ampofo
Most Influential Actor of the Year: Nana Yaw Addae
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year: Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinaata)
Hosts Jay Foley and Abena Soreno ensured the night was both entertaining and inspiring as influencers walked away with accolades celebrating their impact.
Tidal Rave Festival: A Beach Bash with Cultural Flair
The 2024 Tidal Rave Festival lit up Caesar’s Beach on December 21, 2024, at noon. Known for its vibrant energy, the beach rave provided a platform for diasporans to reconnect with Ghanaian culture while fostering a space for cultural exchange and self-expression.
The festival featured live music, thrilling performances, and endless fun, making it the ultimate end-of-year celebration.
Porials Pitch: Shopping Meets Entertainment
Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng hosted the maiden edition of Porials Pitch on April 20, 2024, at the Accra Mall’s Ghud Park. The event combined shopping, networking, and entertainment, attracting thousands of patrons.
Shoppers indulged in incredible deals from Ghanaian and Nigerian brands while enjoying live performances from guest artists like Olivetheboy. The event concluded with a mini-concert that turned the shopping venue into a lively rave.
Keje Fair: Ghana’s Ultimate Shopping Spree
On November 30 and December 1, 2024, the Keje Fair transformed Ghud Park at the Accra Mall into a bustling hub of shopping, food, and entertainment. Known as Ghana's largest celebrity trade fair, the event offered:
Free entry Up to 40% discounts on products
Two nightly concerts featuring local artists
Over 60 vendors showcasing items like fashion, electronics, cosmetics, and food
The Keje Fair proved to be the perfect pre-holiday shopping event, allowing attendees to shop, eat, dance, and connect.
From award shows to fairs and festivals, 2024 showcased Ghana's ability to host unforgettable events that celebrate talent, innovation, and community spirit