5 biggest entertainment events of 2024:Moments that defined the year,

The year 2024 was packed with a vibrant lineup of entertainment events that highlighted Ghana's creativity, culture, and talent. From glittering award ceremonies to beach festivals and shopping extravaganzas, these events captured the spirit of celebration and community.

Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): A Night of Musical Brilliance

On June 1, 2024, the 25th annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took centre stage at the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena. Hosted by the dynamic duo Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor, the evening was a star-studded affair celebrating the best of Ghanaian and African music.

Performances from artists like Efya Nokturnal and King Paluta left the audience spellbound, adding to the magic of the night. Some of the winners included:

Best New Artist: King Paluta

Best Rap Performance: Strongman BurnerBest

Highlife Song: Amerado

African Artist of the Year: Davido

Lifetime Achievement Award: Amakye Dede

Other big names, including Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, and Kofi Kinaata, were also recognised for their contributions to the industry.

Pulse Influencer Awards: A Celebration of Digital Excellence

On October 19, 2024, the Pulse Influencer Awards Ghana returned with a futuristic flair at the De Icon Event Centre in Accra. Under the theme "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour", the event honoured Ghana’s top influencers who are shaping the digital landscape.

The night saw several remarkable winners, including:

TikTok Influencer of the Year: Demzy Baye

YouTube Influencer of the Year: Endurance Grand

Sports Influencer of the Year: Owuraku Ampofo

Most Influential Actor of the Year: Nana Yaw Addae

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year: Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinaata)

Hosts Jay Foley and Abena Soreno ensured the night was both entertaining and inspiring as influencers walked away with accolades celebrating their impact.

Tidal Rave Festival: A Beach Bash with Cultural Flair

The 2024 Tidal Rave Festival lit up Caesar’s Beach on December 21, 2024, at noon. Known for its vibrant energy, the beach rave provided a platform for diasporans to reconnect with Ghanaian culture while fostering a space for cultural exchange and self-expression.

The festival featured live music, thrilling performances, and endless fun, making it the ultimate end-of-year celebration.

Porials Pitch: Shopping Meets Entertainment

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng hosted the maiden edition of Porials Pitch on April 20, 2024, at the Accra Mall’s Ghud Park. The event combined shopping, networking, and entertainment, attracting thousands of patrons.

Shoppers indulged in incredible deals from Ghanaian and Nigerian brands while enjoying live performances from guest artists like Olivetheboy. The event concluded with a mini-concert that turned the shopping venue into a lively rave.

Keje Fair: Ghana’s Ultimate Shopping Spree

On November 30 and December 1, 2024, the Keje Fair transformed Ghud Park at the Accra Mall into a bustling hub of shopping, food, and entertainment. Known as Ghana's largest celebrity trade fair, the event offered:

Free entry Up to 40% discounts on products

Two nightly concerts featuring local artists

Over 60 vendors showcasing items like fashion, electronics, cosmetics, and food

The Keje Fair proved to be the perfect pre-holiday shopping event, allowing attendees to shop, eat, dance, and connect.