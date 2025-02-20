Bullgod calls out Shatta Wale for unpaid settlement and unfulfilled apology

Renowned artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has opened up about the impact of murder allegations made against him by dancehall musician Shatta Wale and how they affected his brand.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on 19 February 2025, Bullgod revealed that after initiating legal proceedings against Shatta Wale for defamation, the musician has yet to fulfil the agreed terms, including paying his legal fees.

He stressed that despite a private apology from Shatta Wale, he still expects a public apology as part of the settlement.

I sued him for GH¢1 million for defamation of character. For me, it wasn’t even about the money; it was about setting things right. So, we reached a consent judgment where he was supposed to cover my legal fees and issue a public apology, but he hasn’t done that. Now, the case has returned to court for the judge to direct him to comply, he stated.

Reflecting on the effect of the allegations on his career and mental well-being, Bullgod admitted that while he lost business opportunities, the experience has contributed to his growth.

It haunted me for some years. It weighed on my mind, but I have since moved on. I see it as a sign from God. Sometimes, we don’t understand God’s ways… but I am certain that this situation has played a role in shaping where I am today. Some people may hesitate to work with me because of it, while others may see it differently. Either way, it’s a win-win for me, he added.

In November 2022, Shatta Wale publicly accused Bullgod of being involved in the murder of Fennec Okyere, the late manager of Kwaw Kese.

Following this, Bullgod’s legal team filed a defamation lawsuit at the Accra High Court, arguing that Shatta Wale’s statements were not only damaging but also highly inappropriate, given that the case was still under investigation.

Seeking legal redress, Bullgod requested a court declaration that Shatta Wale’s remarks were defamatory and malicious.

By March 2023, there were reports that Bullgod’s legal team was open to an out-of-court settlement.

However, it has recently emerged that as part of the agreement, Shatta Wale was expected to compensate Bullgod financially and issue a formal apology.