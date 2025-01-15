'He pushed me down the stairs': Actress Rosemond exposes dark secrets of her marriages

Germany-based Ghanaian actress Rosemond has opened up about her marital struggles, revealing the harrowing experiences she endured in her marriages.
In an interview with Zion Felix on 14 January 2025, the actress, who has been married three times, disclosed that her third marriage was marked by severe abuse.
Rosemond recounted the devastating impact of the abuse, including the loss of pregnancies.
I became pregnant twice with my third husband, but because of him, I lost both pregnancies. He pushed me down a staircase during my first pregnancy, and with the second pregnancy, which was twins, I lost them after he attacked me while I was in bed. Before I regained consciousness, I found myself in an ambulance
When asked about the challenges in maintaining her relationships, Rosemond was adamant that she is not the issue, attributing her struggles to unfortunate circumstances.
I am not a bad person. My mother used to tell me that if someone doesn't know me well, they might assume I have a bad character, but that's not the case. Interestingly, after leaving, they always come back pleading for me to take them back. Currently, my third husband is asking for reconciliation. He even went to my mother to plead, but she didn’t agree
Now a single mother of three, Rosemond shared the difficulties she faces in balancing motherhood and work.
What I do is take them to school, then go to work, and make sure to pick them up on time. Sometimes I find someone I trust to look after them, like a neighbour. But when things get tougher, I rely on my mother to help
Despite her challenges, Rosemond remains committed to raising her children and moving forward with her life.