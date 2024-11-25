'I could have become an armed robber if I hadn't found wealth' - Showboy

Ghanaian socialite Samuel Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has shared his intense drive to become wealthy, revealing that his passion for success could have led him down a dangerous path.
In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show on 23rd November 2024, Showboy admitted that he might have resorted to armed robbery if he hadn’t achieved financial success.
In JHS 2, I was sacked from school at John Teye because I stole from someone. I used to steal things like money, sardines, and others. It all started when I used to steal from my grandmother, but she didn’t punish or talk me out of it. If God hadn’t blessed me with money, I would have become an armed robber because I am passionate about making money by all means. When I came back from prison to Ghana, the first thing I saw at the airport was young boys driving Range Rovers
Showboy also opened up about his struggles with mental health and how his dog, Karishika, has been instrumental in his healing process.
This dog is especially for mental health purposes. It is closer to me because I don’t want loneliness. I have been lonely for a long time. I usually hear voices when I am sleeping. If not for the weed I smoke, which calms me down, sometimes I feel like stabbing someone’s stomach. Human beings irritate me, so the dog plays a huge role in my life
Showboy was sentenced to serve six years in prison in March 2019 for stabbing Junior US, a US based Ghanaian musician during a tussle. Junior US survived the stabbing but was later killed in a robbery attack in 2021. At the time of Junior’s death, many people accused Showboy’s “men” for carrying out the crime but that was disputed when the real culprits were later apprehended by the US Police.