Kyeiwaa urges Ghanaian youth to prioritise education to avoid struggles abroad

Veteran Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, affectionately called Kyeiwaa, has encouraged Ghanaian youth to prioritise education, emphasising its significance, especially when living abroad.

Since relocating to the US, Kyeiwaa revealed that her limited educational background has posed challenges, particularly in communication. She shared how her struggle with English has complicated everyday interactions, underscoring the importance of education for anyone intending to live or work in an advanced country.

The actress also noted that a lack of formal education can hinder job opportunities, access to services, and social integration. Her candid advice resonated with social media users, who shared their appreciation and reflected on their own experiences in response to her statement.

One user commented, "Thank you, mummy, for this great advice. Some of us wished to be in school but had no helper. We love you, mummy." Another wrote, "This is so true; sometimes when you tell them, they say you don't need education to be rich."

Kyeiwaa is the queen of 'witchcraft roles' in Ghanaian cinema! Known for her spine-chilling performances in supernatural dramas, she’s also shown her comedic side, making her one of Ghana’s most versatile actors.