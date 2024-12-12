'Mrs Basintale? Please, I’m taken!' – Malik Basintale rejects admirers

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has clarified his relationship status, revealing that he is in a committed relationship.

In an exclusive interview on TV3’s Ghana Decides programme, Basintale, fondly referred to as "The Basintale Boy," addressed a viewer’s inquiry about his marital status.

I go on TikTok and you see somebody has said, 'The Basintale lady,' 'Mrs Basintale.' Please, I am taken. Leave me in peace.

Basintale appeared on Ghana Decides to discuss post-election issues and the next NDC administration’s plans. During his appearance, numerous women called into the show, openly expressing their admiration for him. A visibly amused but firm Basintale responded, reiterating his taken status.

Known for his fiery speeches, confidence, and outspoken nature, Malik Basintale has become a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics. His tall, dark, and charismatic personality, combined with his online presence—often featuring stylish motorbike rides—has endeared him to a significant audience, particularly among women.

Basintale’s remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting between the transition teams of the NDC and the outgoing government at Jubilee House, aimed at ensuring a smooth transfer of power.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, on December 9,2024 declared H.E. John Dramani Mahama as President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana following the Presidential Election that took place on 7th December, 2024.

The former President won the Election with 56.55% of valid votes cast.The Declaration was made by the Chairperson of the Commission, who addressed a major press conference together with her deputies as well the rest of the members of the 7-Member Commission.