Ghana’s hidden paradises: 7 breathtaking islands you’ve probably never heard of

Ghana is widely celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, picturesque beaches, and diverse landscapes. Yet, one of the country’s hidden gems lies in its islands scattered within the expansive Volta Lake and along its scenic coastlines. While many remain off the radar for most tourists, these islands offer thrilling opportunities for adventure seekers, eco-tourists, and cultural explorers alike. From tranquil fishing villages to vibrant cruise destinations, here’s a closer look at seven beautiful islands in Ghana and what makes each of them special.

1. Dodi Island

Located on the Volta Lake, Dodi Island is perhaps Ghana’s most well-known island. A regular stop for cruise boats departing from Akosombo, it treats visitors to stunning views, upbeat music, and a festive atmosphere. Though uninhabited, the island has been developed into a recreational hub. Weekends are the best time to visit, as organised cruises bring the place alive.

2. Azizakpe Island

Azizakpe Island lies at the mouth of the Volta River near Ada. Known for its unspoiled coastal charm, the island is perfect for visitors looking to unwind. With its sandy shores and peaceful environment, it’s an excellent spot for private beach outings and quiet weekends away from the city’s buzz.

3. Digya Island

Situated within Ghana’s oldest national park—Digya National Park—this island is a haven for nature lovers. Home to elephants, antelope, monkeys, and hundreds of bird species, Digya Island offers thrilling safari and birdwatching experiences. The lush greenery and serene environment make it an eco-tourism hotspot.

4. Kete Krachi Island

Kete Krachi, now partially submerged due to the construction of the Akosombo Dam, carries a deep historical legacy. What remains of this once-thriving trade town sits as an island on the Volta Lake. Its cultural importance and proximity to historical trade routes make it ideal for heritage tourism.

5. Alorkpem & Aglakope Islands

These twin islands near Ada remain largely untouched by mainstream tourism. Their inhabitants still engage in traditional fishing practices, offering a glimpse into a way of life that has remained unchanged for generations. With proper development, these islands could become eco-tourism paradises.

6. Togorme Island

This island is not just scenic but culturally rich. Visitors can immerse themselves in the daily lives of locals, learn about traditional Ghanaian customs, and even take part in communal fishing activities. Togorme provides an authentic village experience in a tranquil lakeside setting.

7. Tortibo Island

Tortibo is one of the least explored islands on Volta Lake. Its raw natural beauty and peaceful ambience make it ideal for adventurers, campers, and fishing enthusiasts. Though largely undeveloped, its potential for tourism is enormous.

The untapped potential of Ghana’s islands

Ghana’s islands offer more than just scenic beauty—they present untapped opportunities for tourism development. With strategic investments and sustainable planning, they could become international tourist magnets.

Future Possibilities:

Luxury Resorts: Developing high-end resorts on islands like Dodi and Azizakpe.

Water Adventures: Introducing jet skiing, kayaking, and cruise options on Volta Lake.

Wildlife & Conservation Tours: Promoting destinations like Digya Island for eco-tourism.

Cultural Festivals: Hosting community events on islands like Togorme to attract cultural travellers.