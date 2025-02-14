Goaso town goes quiet and empty as cane-wielding executioners enforce Val’s Day ban

Traditional executioners (Abrafuor) were seen patrolling the streets of Goaso, ensuring that residents complied with the directive issued by the Goaso Traditional Council to forgo Valentine’s Day celebrations. Locals were instructed to wear red and black in mourning for their recently deceased chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah.

Dressed in elaborate masquerade costumes, the Abrafuor moved through the town, monitoring adherence to the council’s directive.

The Goaso Traditional Council imposed the ban on Valentine’s Day festivities in the Goaso traditional area ahead of the one-week commemoration of the late paramount chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah.

The announcement was made during a press conference, where elders of the council—clad in solemn black attire—declared that any public observance of Valentine’s Day would not be tolerated. According to Nananom, the ban aligns with traditional customs, which call for solemnity and reverence in the lead-up to the funeral rites of a departed chief.

While the council has not outlawed Valentine’s Day in private settings, it has cautioned that any public display of celebrations will incur the displeasure of traditional leaders.

Nananom have placed a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations. If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, do so quietly in your room. We don’t want to see people in hotels or public places having fun on Valentine’s Day. If you organise a party and are caught, you will be dealt with ruthlessly. We are mourning the passing of our chief, and as one people, we must all be united in sadness.

This directive prohibits Valentine’s-themed decorations, public parties, and any overt display of festivities within the Goaso traditional area on 14th February.