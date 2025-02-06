Goaso Traditional Council bans public valentine’s day celebrations to honour late Chief

The Goaso Traditional Council, in the Ahafo Region, has announced a ban on public Valentine’s Day celebrations within the Goaso traditional area as part of the one-week observation of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah.
The traditional authorities have declared February 14 a solemn day and have prohibited all public festivities, including parties, decorations, and other visible Valentine-themed activities.
During a press conference, the council warned of strict repercussions for anyone who violates the directive. A representative stated:
Nananom have placed a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations. If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, do so quietly in your room. We don’t want to see people in hotels or public places having fun on Valentine’s Day. If you organise a party and are caught, you will be dealt with ruthlessly. We are mourning the passing of our chief, and as one people, we must all be united in sadness.
The council emphasised that while Valentine’s Day is not entirely outlawed, public displays of celebration are forbidden. This includes decorations, open parties, and any visible Valentine-related activities within the jurisdiction.
Valentine’s Day, observed annually on February 14, has its origins as a Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine and has evolved into a global celebration of romance and love.
The ban has sparked mixed reactions among residents and social media users. While some see it as a mark of respect for cultural tradition, others express disappointment over the restrictions.
The council’s directive underscores the importance of adhering to traditional customs during this period of mourning in the Goaso traditional area.