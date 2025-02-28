'I can't work over 12 hours and still be expected to cook for my husband' – Abena Moet

Ghanaian media personality Abena Moet has ignited widespread discussion with her candid views on gender roles in relationships, particularly the expectation that women must handle domestic duties despite working long hours and contributing financially.

During a panel discussion on Toast on GHOne TV, Abena Moet voiced her frustration over the notion that a woman should still be responsible for household chores like cooking, even after a demanding day at work. She strongly opposed the idea that financial independence for women should come with the continued burden of traditional domestic responsibilities.

I can’t go out there, work 12 to 15 hours, sit at a table with men, argue my point, close business deals, and make money… then come home to find my husband sitting on the couch watching TV, expecting me to cook just because he is the man.

She highlighted the imbalance in many relationships where women are expected to manage both financial and household responsibilities, while men assume leadership roles without reciprocating domestic efforts.

In every relationship, everybody is giving something. You are either providing financial support or offering physical help—everyone contributes in some way. But if I am making money, if I am doing the work, then things must change.

Abena Moet illustrated the exhausting nature of being a career-driven woman, especially in high-pressure roles. She described the relentless schedule many women face, juggling meetings, decision-making, and employee management.

Imagine waking up at 4 a.m., attending meetings from 5 a.m. to midday, having lunch, and then stepping into another meeting for hours. You’re managing employees—maybe 10, 20, or even 200 or 300 people. Then after all that, you come home to find your husband waiting on you to cook. How does that make sense?

She acknowledged that in an equal partnership, both partners come home tired, and in such cases, they might decide to buy food or share household responsibilities. However, she strongly criticised the mindset that "because you are the wife, you must do it."

Her argument deepened when she questioned societal norms that position men as the "heads of the household" while often failing to recognise the efforts and contributions of women.