I still can’t believe he’s gone – Naana Donkor Arthur breaks silence on Daddy Lumba’s death

US-based Ghanaian media personality and philanthropist Naana Donkor Arthur has for the first time shared her emotional reaction to the passing of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who died a few weeks ago following a prolonged spinal injury. In a candid podcast, Naana recalled how someone recently reached out to ask how she felt about the news.

Honestly, I am still in denial. I just can’t believe Lumba is gone. I’ve been at a loss for words even in the weeks leading up to his passing.”

She explained that the reality would only hit her fully if she saw him lying in a coffin, being taken to the cemetery.

I want to speak to his family, just to confirm once more that he is truly gone. It’s hard to accept that someone who gave us so much joy with his music is no longer here.

Naana described a whirlwind of emotions, sometimes rejecting the truth of his death, while at other moments feeling the heavy weight of reality pressing down. She also recalled the death hoaxes surrounding Daddy Lumba in 2020, when rumors of his demise circulated online.

I received countless calls from fans urging me to go live and confirm the news. I reached out to his management, and thankfully, he was alive. So when I first heard about his passing this time, I dismissed it immediately.

