'I wish I am still married to my ex-wife' - Trigmatic says after divorce

Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic has opened up about how parting ways with his ex-wife has impacted him.

In an interview on TV3’s Day Show on 14 November 2024, Trigmatic expressed his deep regret over the end of their marriage, describing it as a difficult experience that strengthened his relationship with God.

It’s been a learning curve for me. I have learned so much, and I don’t think it’s something anyone should go through. It was tough on me, but thankfully I had God… We sometimes take our relationship with God for granted until we face challenges, he shared.

The rapper also reflected on the value of family, admitting his own shortcomings in the relationship. I had my flaws, but it could have been better. I wish I were still married to her because she is an amazing person, he said. Despite their separation, Trigmatic expressed gratitude for their child together, calling his marriage "one of the greatest gifts I have given my kids.

When asked about reconciliation, he admitted it had not crossed his mind but reiterated the beauty of marriage. "Marriage is beautiful, as it comes with many things," he remarked.

In 2017, Trigmatic married his longtime partner, Dita Oduro-Agyei, in a private ceremony. Earlier this year, he revealed that they had been separated for three years, a decision they had kept private until now.