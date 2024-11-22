Men mostly want to sleep with us - Kisa Gbleke on why female celebrities remain unmarried

Actress Kisa Gbleke has shared her thoughts on why many female celebrities remain unmarried, shedding light on the challenges they face in relationships.
Speaking on Accra FM, Kisa revealed that many men approach celebrities with insincere intentions.
Most men want to have you in bed, and that’s it, she stated. She explained that while some men appear genuine, claiming to be in love and committed, their true motives become evident over time. Some of them come like they are for real; they really do love you. They are available; they will be there to sleep with you for a while, and after they get you, they say this is all. The person loves the moment they come, but with time, everybody gets off. It is the one that has real intentions that stays; the ones that do not have real intentions don’t stay, she elaborated.
Kisa emphasised that it is better to remain single than to waste time with unserious men, saying, That is why people are not settling. Although a romantic at heart, she noted that her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother. I love taking care of my man, but I will not do certain things now because I have a son, and he comes first, she explained.
She also stressed that any potential partner must be financially stable. "So far as I’m loved right and treated well, I’m okay," Kisa concluded, highlighting her preference for love, respect, and financial security in a relationship.