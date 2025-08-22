Mr Eazi releases new single and video 'Casanova'

#Featuredpost

Grammy-winning afropop star Mr Eazi returns today with “Casanova,” the new single from his forthcoming Maison Rouge EP, set for release this September via emPawa Africa.

“Casanova,” which was produced by Ghana’s TMXO and Nigerian superproducer Kel-P, is a playful yet emotionally revealing track about love, temptation, and self-awareness. Inspired by real conversations and moments of vulnerability, the song explores the tension between loyalty and attraction, honesty and misunderstanding. It’s a confession, both cheeky and sincere, about being drawn to women but wanting to hold onto the one he truly loves.

“Casanova is me being honest in the most unfiltered way,” Mr Eazi says. “I’m saying, ‘Yes, I love women, but my heart is with you.’ It’s about the reality of relationships and how we navigate our flaws, temptations, and the little things that can make or break love.”

The track is supported by an artful music video shot in Spain by director Ademola Falomo (Tems, Davido, Joeboy). Packing a movie’s worth of plot and intrigue into its 2 ½ minute run time, the “Casanova” visual follows the travails of a cab driver who finds himself in the crosshairs of a jealous wife after she catches him with another woman without knowing the full details behind their rendezvous. Blending humor, flirtation, and a hint of suspense with colorful urban backdrops, intimate close-ups, and a lighthearted storyline, the visuals bring the song’s cheeky and romantic spirit to life.

“‘Casanova is a playful record but it’s also about that moment when someone catches you off guard” says Mr Eazi, who previously tapped Falomo to direct his “Patek” (2022) and “E Be Mad” (2021) videos. “I wanted the video to feel like a little movie with twists, laughs, and energy. Barcelona gave us the perfect mix of romance and chaos, and Demola captured that perfectly.”

“Casanova,” along with the rest of Eazi’s forthcoming Maison Rouge EP, was recorded in Cotonou, Benin, at the titular Hotel Maison Rouge, which became a creative oasis for Mr Eazi while working on his 2023 album slash art project, The Evil Genius.

“Casanova” follows the July release of “Corny,” a mellow, emotionally honest love song which showcases Mr Eazi’s signature blend of vulnerability and melody, and “Attention,” Eazi’s contribution to this summer’s blockbuster F1 movie soundtrack.

“Casanova” is OUT NOW on all DSPs.

ABOUT MR EAZI

MR EAZI is a musical innovator, business leader and philanthropist. As a recording artist, the Nigerian multihyphenate is the voice behind afropop hits “Pour Me Water,” “Skin Tight” and “Leg Over,” as well as groundbreaking collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé and J Balvin, and the creator of Banku Music, a fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds and culture. A serial entrepreneur, he founded emPawa Africa in 2018 as a talent incubator program designed to accelerate the careers of African artists. Hailed by CNN, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Forbes for its innovative approach to expanding African music’s global reach, emPawa Africa has since grown into one of Africa’s largest independent music companies. Mr Eazi has clocked over 4 billion streams of his songs across DSPs, making him one of the most streamed African artists worldwide. Instagram // Twitter // TikTok // Spotify