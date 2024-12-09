NDC’s campaign song Kwen Kwen 'arrests' number 1 spot on Apple Music Ghana’s Top 100

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s campaign song for the 2024 elections, 'Kwen Kwen', has surged to the top of Apple Music Ghana's Top 100 chart, becoming the number one song in the country.

Composed by Nacee, a renowned gospel and highlife artist, the song has captivated audiences with its infectious rhythm and strong political messaging, energising the NDC's campaign ahead of the December elections.

Kwen Kwen follows in the tradition of NDC campaign songs that effectively use music to connect with voters and rally grassroots support. The song not only serves as a political anthem but has also transcended into mainstream popularity, a testament to its appeal beyond the party faithful. Its rise to prominence underscores the impact of music in Ghana's political and social discourse.

The Vice President, in a heartfelt message, acknowledged the victory of John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He stated that his decision to concede before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration was intended to foster peace and uphold Ghana’s reputation for democratic integrity.

Dr Bawumia remarked: "I called President Mahama and congratulated him. Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions." He emphasised the importance of respecting the will of the people and expressed hope for a brighter future.

The NDC’s strong showing in the parliamentary elections was also acknowledged, with Dr Bawumia describing their victory as “hands down.” He urged Ghanaians to prioritise national unity and interests over partisanship.