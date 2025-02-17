'I've never experienced that' -Nana Aba Anamoah shuts down job-for-sex culture

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that she has never engaged in any intimate exchanges in return for job opportunities or career advancements throughout her professional journey.

Speaking as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, 15th February 2025, Nana Aba delved into the inspiration behind her women’s empowerment conference, Women of Valour. She described the initiative as a celebration of strength and resilience, adding that it was an idea she had nurtured for over a decade while searching for the right direction.

The seasoned broadcaster explained that Women of Valour was largely driven by the overwhelming messages she received from her followers. She shared that while her X (formerly Twitter) DMs were locked due to the sheer volume of messages, her Instagram inbox remained open, allowing countless individuals—especially women—to reach out for guidance.

While discussing her empowerment project, Nana Aba highlighted a troubling trend where young women confided in her about job offers that required them to engage in intimate acts as a condition for employment. Addressing the issue, she firmly stated:

I have never experienced that in my life. Since I started working, no man has ever approached me with such an offer in exchange for a job. So when another woman finds herself in that situation and seeks my advice, I struggle to respond effectively because I have not lived that experience.