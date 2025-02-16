First-class travel ban for Gov’t officials won’t reduce costs - Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has argued that President Mahama’s ban on first-class travel for government officials will not significantly cut costs as intended.
She believes that since most airlines do not offer first-class seats—only business class—the directive will not lead to any substantial reduction in diplomatic travel expenses.
We have to be sincere; most people at the bare minimum travel business class. So if you say at best, travel business class, that is what they’ve been doing anyway, so you’re not cutting costs. Unless they are travelling on Emirates, which offers first class. But if you are on other airlines like British Airways, it would be business class they take anyway, like they may have all the time.
Nana Aba suggested that the President should instead encourage the use of premium economy class to achieve genuine cost savings.
Rather, [President Mahama] should suggest that his appointees take up premium economy options to efficiently cut costs.
President Mahama had earlier announced a ban on first-class travel for government appointees as part of efforts to cut costs and promote accountability in governance.