Prince David Osei mocks Ghanaians over Mahama’s mass public sector sackings

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has taken a swipe at Ghanaians and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following President John Dramani Mahama’s dismissal of several public sector appointees early in his tenure.

In a post shared on X, the outspoken actor predicted that by the end of February 2025, President Mahama would have removed all public sector workers appointed under the previous government.

Just cracking a joke, come on guys; everything shouldn’t be uptight. I am with you… a bit of humour, then you boys get vexed.

Before the end of February, they will sack all our parents, uncles, aunties, sisters, and brothers in the public sector … I just love Ghana. What happened to 'love your neighbour as thyself'? he wrote.

A known supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince David Osei went further to mock Ghanaians, sarcastically asking if they were enjoying the supposed benefits promised by President John Dramani Mahama during his campaign.

Ghana, how far? Are you enjoying the Mahama administration? I hear they are giving everyone milk and honey… 24/7 electricity and market women making outrageous sales? Everybody will be okay, right? he added.