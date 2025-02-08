[Video] Obese Thai woman towed from home to hospital for medical care

An obese woman weighing 300kg from Thailand has been towed from her home to a hospital in order to receive urgent medical care due to her heavy weight.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Chatwisa, called for medical care as she reported having breathing difficulties. To effectively attend to her, medical personnel had to take her out of her home by using a vehicle towing equipment.

In a video circulating on social media, almost a dozen of men were seen pulling the woman in her bed unto the vehicle. Despite the physical challenge, the team successfully transported her, ensuring she received immediate medical attention upon arrival at the hospital.

Chatwisa's father revealed that the woman had been battling with weight issues all her life. She became bedridden last year after hitting a 270kg mark, compounding further to her current weight.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many netizens expressing shock over the woman’s extreme weight and questioning how she reached such a condition.