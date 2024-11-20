Police find woman with her husband, kids after her boyfriend reported her missing

The shocking case of Mercy Awuor, who was allegedly abducted after being enticed with a lucrative job offer, has taken an unexpected turn. Authorities have uncovered that the entire ordeal was a carefully planned hoax. Awuor, in collaboration with her husband, staged the abduction in a desperate attempt to extort money from their family members. The twist in this case has left many stunned, as what initially seemed like a criminal kidnapping plot was, in fact, a calculated attempt to deceive loved ones for financial gain.

On the evening of Saturday, 16 November, the National Police Service (NPS) released a detailed statement regarding the case of Mercy Awuor, who was initially believed to have been abducted. The investigation revealed that Awuor had conspired with her husband, Gorge Ogada, to stage the kidnapping in a bid to extort money. The plot involved Awuor’s other partner, Brian Andole, who filed a report claiming that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Ksh150,000.

This case quickly captured national attention, prompting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) to launch an operation to locate the supposed victim. The investigation uncovered the truth behind the dramatic abduction claims, revealing it to be a carefully orchestrated scheme designed to deceive and financially exploit their family. The development of the case has left many shocked, as what seemed to be a criminal abduction was ultimately a case of fraud.

Investigations into the alleged kidnapping of Mercy Awuor led to the arrest of a suspect, Chiranzi Tsuma Mbaru, on 13 November in Gitaru after his mobile phone was linked to the ransom demand. However, further investigation revealed that Mbaru was not involved in the crime.

Detectives continued their probe, which ultimately led them to Narok South, where they located Awuor at the home of her husband, Gorge Ogada. Both Awuor and Ogada have since been taken into police custody. The discovery uncovered that the pair had orchestrated the entire kidnapping scheme in an attempt to extort money, casting a new light on the case that had initially sparked widespread concern.

“On 16 November 2024, the team proceeded to Oldonyo Orok, Narok South where the victim's number was lastly located, and found her at her husband’s house,” a statement from the National Police Service read.

Mercy Awuor and her husband, Gorge Ogada, have been escorted back to Nairobi following their arrest in connection with the staged kidnapping. The couple now faces serious charges under Section 129 of the Penal Code for providing false information to law enforcement. This offence pertains to intentionally misleading authorities with fabricated claims, a charge that carries significant legal consequences.

Earlier in November, Awuor’s story gained widespread attention after her husband, in a televised interview, shared a distressing account of how his wife had been lured by a phone call promising a job opportunity. His emotional plea, along with his active search for his 'missing' wife, further fuelled public concern. Awuor’s other partner, Brian Andole, also contributed to the story’s believability by publicly speaking about the alleged abduction.

According to Andole, Awuor had left Nairobi on 4 November to pursue the job opportunity but had since gone missing after being allegedly picked up by individuals in a Toyota Probox.

The narrative, bolstered by the media interviews, painted a convincing picture of an abduction. However, further investigation revealed that it was all part of a planned scheme to extort money from the family. The case has shocked many, with the initial sympathy for Awuor and her family now replaced by disbelief over the deception.

"At 3:00 p.m., I got a missed call. I called back and she told me they had put her in a Probox and were around Maasai Mara," he narrated. "I saw a new number, and a woman was crying. Then someone took the phone and said, 'Send Ksh150,000, or I’ll send you a body instead.'"