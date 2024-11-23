Video of boxer Bukom Banku beating a woman angers Ghanaians

Ghanaian retired boxer, Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, is once again at the centre of controversy after a video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting a woman, believed to be his girlfriend.

The 29-second clip, which was shared on the X platform by EDHUB, shows Bukom Banku, dressed in a kaftan, striking the woman, who is wearing a pink outfit. As the altercation unfolds, onlookers can be heard urging the former boxer to stop. The incident was eventually broken up.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with many social media users condemning the boxer’s actions as abusive and unacceptable. The incident has reignited calls for Bukom Banku to be held accountable for his behaviour.

It is not only morally reprehensible but also illegal for anyone, particularly a professional boxer, to engage in physical altercations outside of the ring. According to Ghana’s domestic violence laws, assaulting a person—regardless of gender—can lead to criminal charges, including assault and battery. For professional boxers, the situation is even more serious. Given their training and expertise in combat sports, they are legally held to a higher standard of conduct. A professional boxer who engages in a fight outside the ring can face harsher penalties, as their skills in physical combat are considered a dangerous advantage.