Jamie Carragher labels Mohammed Salah as ‘selfish’ over Liverpool contract talks

Ex-Liverpool defeder and pundit, Jamie Carragher has taken a swipe at Mohammed Salah and his agents for focusing too much on his contract renewal issues rather than on the crucial week ahead for the Reds.

Carragher believes it was not the right time for the Egyptian star to speak on his contract issues, especially considering the weight of their next two games. He added that the upcoming games against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this midweek and the Premier League fixture against title contenders, Manchester City on the weekend are season-defining games for Liverpool.

Hence, the 32-year-old winger talking about contract-related issues, a few days before these games, is disappointing and “selfish.”

Right now, there’s obviously a big difference in the valuation. What Mo Salah and his agent value themselves at, whether that’s financially or in terms of length of contract, to what Liverpool do,

So, the reason Liverpool wouldn’t have offered a contract yet is because Mo Salah will turn it down, so they’re still in talks. I’m desperate for them to meet in the middle, but I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. That interview yesterday [Sunday] after the game and it comes out today.

Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek and they’ve got Manchester City at the weekend, that’s the story for Liverpool right now.

Carragher told Monday Night Football that Arne Slot’s side winning the league is the most important thing for the club, and not the contract renewals of certain players.

Mo Salah, we’re all quite aware, certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool, that in the seven years he’s been at the football club he’s stopped in the mixed zone twice, which is his right, which is absolutely fine.

But he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game and putting that out.

Now the most important thing for Liverpool this season is not the future of Mo Salah, it’s not the future of Virgil van Dijk and it’s not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League. That is more important than any of those players, and if he continues to put comments out or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish, that’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.

Salah told the media after the 3-2 comeback win over Southampton that he’s not been presented with any contract renewal offers, adding that he’s “probably more out than in.”

Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in.

You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.