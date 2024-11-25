Real Madrid confirm Vini Jr injury, set to miss Champions League clash against Liverpool

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set to miss close to three weeks of action with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Vinicius Junior picked up the injury in Los Blancos’ 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

He was superb on the day, making history as the first player this decade to have five chances created, five successful take-ons, five fouls won, 10 duels won, and 14 touches in the opposition’s box.

The 24-year-old crowned that with an assist for Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid’s opening goal on the day.

However, the Brazilian will now miss the crucial encounter at Anfield after picking up an injury at the Estadio Municipal Butarque.

The club confirmed this via a statement today.

Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Vini Jr., he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.

He will therefore miss three weeks of action as he undergoes a recovery process. In that time, he will miss five matches including the trip to Merseyside.

Real Madrid take on Getafe, Athletic Club, and Girona in the domestic league between December 1 and 7. Vinicius Junior is expected to miss all three games and Real Madrid’s next Champions League fixture against Atlanta on December 10, 2024.

He’s likely to return for the game against Raya Vallecano on December 14, 2024.