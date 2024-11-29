Chaos rock Bukom Boxing Arena, fans throw bottles, water at officials

A highly anticipated boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday, November 25, turned into chaos, tarnishing the reputation of Ghanaian boxing.

The night was supposed to feature three national title fights, but the main event between Jacob Dickson and Haruna Mohammed collapsed due to a contract dispute.

The controversy stemmed from a failure to pay the required $500 sanction fee for the fight to be recognized as a national title bout. As a result, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) downgraded the contest to a regular 10-round match instead of the planned 12-round title fight.

When the fighters entered the ring, Dickson’s trainer, Lawrence Carl Lokko, refused to allow the fight to proceed unless it was officially for the national title. Haruna's camp, led by veteran trainer Ofori Asare, agreed to fight under the revised conditions, but Lokko stood firm, delaying the bout and causing growing frustration among fans.

The situation escalated when angry spectators, who had paid for tickets, began throwing bottles, water, and other objects at the ring. The melee forced dignitaries, including former world champion Joshua "The Hitter" Clottey, to flee the venue.

GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed regret over the incident, blaming the trainers for the disruption.

The GBA had sanctioned the fight as a 10- round contest, and both camps were aware hours before the event began. Any grievances should have been brought to the GBA earlier, not in the middle of the programme.

We apologise to the public and promise to investigate the matter thoroughly. Ayitey Powers worked hard to organise this event, and, unfortunately, it ended this way.