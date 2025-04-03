10 ways to prevent wall geckos in your home

Wall geckos are common in many Ghanaian households. While they are mostly harmless and even help control insect populations, many people prefer to keep them out of their homes. If you’re looking for ways to prevent these small reptiles from invading your space, here are ten effective methods:

1. Seal Entry Points

Geckos sneak into homes through tiny openings. Inspect your walls, windows, and doors for cracks or gaps and seal them with caulk or weather stripping. Ensure that door sweeps are in place to prevent them from crawling in.

2. Keep Your Home Clean

A cluttered home provides hiding spots for geckos. Regularly sweep and declutter your home, especially in areas where they can hide, such as behind furniture, shelves, and storage boxes.

3. Reduce Insect Presence

Geckos feed on insects, so reducing their food source can discourage them. Use insect repellents, install window screens, and keep your kitchen free from food crumbs and spills to minimise insect attraction.

4. Use Natural Repellents

Certain natural substances repel geckos. Eggshells, for example, give off an odour that deters them. Place crushed eggshells near their common entry points. Additionally, garlic cloves or onion slices can also help keep them at bay.

5. Turn Off Outdoor Lights

Bright lights attract insects, which in turn attract geckos. To minimise this, switch off unnecessary outdoor lights at night or use yellow-tinted bulbs that are less likely to attract bugs.

6. Adopt a Pet

Cats and certain dog breeds naturally chase geckos. If you have a pet, it may help keep your home gecko-free. However, ensure that your pet does not harm itself while hunting them.

7. Use Commercial Gecko Repellents

There are sprays and deterrents specifically designed to keep geckos away. These products are available in hardware stores and can be applied to walls, windows, and common entry points.

8. Set Sticky Traps

Sticky traps used for insects can also help capture geckos. Place these near entry points or areas where geckos frequently appear. Once caught, release them far from your home to prevent their return.

9. Install Mesh Screens

Cover vents, windows, and drainage holes with fine mesh screens. This prevents geckos from slipping through openings while still allowing air circulation.

10. Regularly Check Your Home’s Perimeter

Perform routine inspections around your house to identify new entry points or areas where geckos may be hiding. Prompt action will prevent an infestation before it starts.