Beyond the sunset: Transit's holistic approach to creative wellbeing

In Ghana’s fast-paced creative industry, the conversation around wellness—especially mental health has often been sidelined. Creatives constantly navigate financial instability, a lack of structured support, and immense pressure to perform, making their wellbeing a secondary concern. However, neglecting mental and physical health can have serious consequences, leading to burnout, creative blocks, and long-term mental health challenges. Recognizing this, Transit is actively championing a shift, integrating wellness into its events and redefining how creatives engage with their work and each other. Wellness as a Core Element of Transit Transit has made a deliberate commitment to prioritizing wellbeing as a fundamental part of its experiences. More than just a platform for creativity, Transit is creating an ecosystem where artists, musicians, and creators can thrive holistically. By infusing wellness into their events, they are addressing a crucial gap in the industry, ensuring that creatives not only excel in their craft but also maintain balance in their personal and professional lives.

A Look at the Wellness Program at Transit Live The second edition of Transit Live took place on February 1st at Sandbox, running from 5 AM to 5 PM. The event featured an immersive experience that blended music, art, and wellness, with DJ Thandi Draai and other artists setting the tone. Attendees experienced firsthand how wellness and creativity intersect, with yoga, fitness sessions, and mindfulness activities aimed at helping creatives reconnect with themselves amidst their demanding schedules. As highlighted on Pulse Ghana’s Instagram, these sessions created a space where creatives could decompress, refocus, and find inspiration in stillness.

Why Wellness Matters for Creatives The benefits of integrating wellness into creative spaces are immense. Engaging in mindfulness and relaxation techniques helps: Reduce stress and anxiety, fostering a clearer creative mind

Improve focus and productivity, leading to better creative output

Prevent burnout, ensuring longevity in the creative industry

Enhance overall mental and physical health, creating a more sustainable work-life balance

Community & Creativity: The Foundation of Wellness

Wellness is not just about meditation and deep breathing—it’s also about community and creative expression. Transit Live went beyond wellness exercises, curating an experience where creatives could connect, collaborate, and feel supported. The live performances, interactive art installations, and welcoming environment fostered a sense of belonging, proving that creative wellbeing thrives in shared experiences. By bringing people together through experiences that encourage both relaxation and artistic expression, Transit is redefining what creative spaces should look like.

Leading the Movement for Creative Wellbeing in Ghana Transit's focus on wellness is not an isolated effort—it’s part of a larger movement to prioritize mental and physical health in Ghana, particularly among younger creatives. As conversations around wellbeing gain traction globally, Ghana’s creative industry must follow suit. Transit is setting the standard, demonstrating that holistic creative experiences are not just valuable but necessary. By leading the way, they hope to inspire other organizations and event platforms to integrate wellness into their offerings.

What’s Next? Following the success of Transit Live, we are excited to announce that the team will be back next month with Transit Connect, an experience featuring sunset yoga, networking, and live music. This experience will also feature an ‘open decks’ session; an opportunity for DJs and producers to showcase their talents within a safe space. Join the Transit family at Sandbox on 8th March for an intimate gathering focused on wellness and community. Stay tuned for more details, and let’s continue building a creative industry where wellbeing is just as important as success.