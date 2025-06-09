Father’s Day this year falls on Sunday, 15th June 2025 — a wonderful occasion to honour the fathers and father figures who quietly support us every day. In Ghana, fathers often work tirelessly behind the scenes, balancing responsibility and care, so choosing a meaningful gift can be a lovely way to show your appreciation.

If you’re wondering what to get your dad this Father’s Day, here are seven thoughtful gift ideas that suit a variety of interests and budgets, all explained in detail to help you find just the right way to say “Thank you, Dad.”

1. Practical Gifts for the Hands-On Dad

For fathers who enjoy fixing things around the house or tinkering with tools, practical gifts are always a good choice. A high-quality toolset can be invaluable for everyday repairs and home projects. If your dad has an old, unreliable torch, consider replacing it with a rechargeable or solar-powered lantern — perfect for those evenings when the power goes out unexpectedly.

Another practical yet stylish option is a multipurpose wristwatch that can be worn daily, combining function and elegance. These gifts show respect for his hardworking nature and help him in his daily tasks.

2. Gifts for the Food and Drink Enthusiast

Many fathers take great pleasure in enjoying good food and drink, whether it’s a hot cup of tea to start the day or a weekend barbecue with family and friends. A gift basket filled with locally produced teas or coffee, such as Asantewaa Tea or Kawa Moka Coffee, brings a taste of home and comfort.

For dads who love to grill, consider gifting a charcoal grill set or accessories that enhance the experience. Even something as simple as a personalised mug bearing a heartfelt message like “Best Dad” can become a treasured daily reminder of your appreciation.

READ ALSO: 6 daily activities that are harmful to your mental health

3. Tech Gifts for the Modern Dad

Technology continues to become a part of everyday life, even for dads who didn’t grow up with it. A Bluetooth speaker or a pair of wireless earbuds allows him to enjoy his favourite gospel music, highlife tunes, or football commentary in high quality and without interruption.

A power bank is a practical gift that ensures his phone stays charged during busy days or trips outside the city. For fathers who spend a lot of time driving, a smartphone dashboard mount offers safer and more convenient hands-free use, blending technology with everyday practicality.

4. Style and Grooming Gifts for the Professional Dad

If your father enjoys looking sharp for work or social occasions, gifts that enhance his style and grooming routine can make him feel valued and confident. A durable leather belt or wallet is both practical and elegant, lasting for years and carrying sentimental value.

Traditional African print shirts or kaftans make excellent gifts that celebrate Ghanaian heritage and can be worn for church, family gatherings, or casual days. Personal grooming kits, including beard oil, clippers, and shaving cream, encourage him to take time for self-care — a gesture that recognises his hard work and the importance of looking after himself.

5. Sentimental Gifts for the Heartfelt Dad

For fathers who cherish family memories and emotional connection, sentimental gifts carry special meaning. A framed family photo or a picture of a treasured moment is a gift that can brighten his day every time he looks at it. Handwritten letters or handmade cards, whether from a young child or an adult, show deep appreciation and love that no store-bought gift can replace.

You could also create a box of “Open When…” letters — little notes for different occasions, such as when he needs encouragement or a laugh — offering ongoing support in his own words.

ALSO READ: Court remands satellite installer for allegedly defiling 3 girls

6. Experience Gifts for Quality Time Together

Sometimes the best gift isn’t something you can wrap — it’s the gift of time and shared experiences. Taking your dad out for lunch or preparing his favourite meal at home offers a chance to connect and celebrate together.

For the religious father, attending church followed by a relaxed afternoon spent in conversation or leisure can be deeply meaningful. Arranging a grooming appointment, such as a barber visit or a professional massage, can help him relax and feel appreciated in a special way.

7. Budget-Friendly Gifts That Still Impress

If you are mindful of your budget, rest assured that there are many thoughtful gifts under GHS 200 that will still make your father feel loved. A simple phone airtime top-up accompanied by a heartfelt message can brighten his day.

You might also pick up a pack of his favourite soft drinks or beer to enjoy on a relaxing afternoon. Religious books such as a Bible, devotional, or journal with a personal inscription offer spiritual nourishment. Even small items like a branded car air freshener can be a practical and thoughtful addition to his daily routine.