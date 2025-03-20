Flora Kids Baby Diapers and Serwaa Amihere spread love at Tema General Hospital on International Women’s Day

#Featuredpost

On March 8th, 2025, celebrated Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere teamed up with Flora Kids Baby Diapers to bring smiles to new mothers at the Tema General Hospital. The heartwarming gesture coincided with both International Women's Day and Serwaa's birthday, making the occasion even more special. Serwaa Amihere and the Flora team spent the afternoon sharing love and essential items with mothers in the maternity ward. The thoughtful donation included Flora tissues, Flora Kids Baby Diapers and other baby essentials to support the new moms during their early stages of parenthood. Speaking at the event, Serwaa shared her joy in being part of such a meaningful initiative.

“Celebrating my birthday by giving back to these incredible women who have brought new life into the world has been deeply fulfilling and partnering with Flora Kids Baby Diapers makes the experience even more special,” shares Serwaa The Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill, producers of Flora Baby Diapers, Barbara Incoom present at the launch also said that.





“Our commitment goes beyond providing quality hygiene products—we believe in supporting families and ensuring that new mothers feel truly cared for. This donation is a reflection of Flora’s ongoing mission to promote hygiene, comfort, and care for both babies and parents.” The visit left a lasting impression on the hospital staff and the new moms, who expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture. By combining social impact with celebration, Serwaa Amihere and Flora Kids Baby Diapers created a memorable and meaningful experience that highlighted the power of kindness and community support.

About Delta Paper Mills

Delta Paper Mill Limited is the leading producer of Flora Paper Tissue products and Tango Washing Powder. The company began operations in 2009, specializing in the production of tissue products made from virgin or recycled pulp. Since 2013, it has operated from a state-of-the-art 5,700 sqm facility in Tema, Ghana. With advanced equipment and high-quality materials, Delta Paper Mill Limited manufactures a range of products—including Flora Tissue Papers, Kitchen Napkins, Flora Facial Tissue, Flora Pocket Tissue, and Tango Washing Powder—serving both businesses and households. Proudly employing a workforce that is 80% women, the company supplies customers across Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, and Togo. Recently, Delta Paper Mill Limited launched a state-of-the-art baby diaper factory in Tema to produce Flora Kids Baby Diaper.