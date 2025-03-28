Top 10 least corrupt countries in the world? Did Ghana make the list?

Corruption continues to be a major challenge worldwide, impacting governance, economic growth, and social development. However, some countries have built strong institutions, promoted transparency, and upheld accountability, making them the least corrupt nations.

According to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), these are the top ten countries with the lowest levels of corruption, ranked from tenth to first.

10. Australia – Score: 77

Australia earns its place in the top ten with a score of 77. The country enforces strict anti-corruption laws and has independent agencies dedicated to investigating misconduct in both the public and private sectors. Australia also values press freedom, playing a crucial role in exposing corruption.

9. Netherlands – Score: 78

With a score of 78, the Netherlands maintains a strong tradition of good governance and accountability. The country’s policies discourage bribery and misconduct, while independent oversight bodies monitor public administration. Dutch citizens have access to government information, further strengthening transparency.

8. Sweden – Score: 80

Sweden is widely recognised for its open government, strong legal system, and independent institutions, earning a score of 80. The country’s policies encourage transparency, and public servants are held to high ethical standards. Sweden also ranks highly in press freedom, ensuring that corruption cases are swiftly exposed.

5. Luxembourg – Score: 81 (Tied with Norway and Switzerland)

Luxembourg’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance has earned it a score of 81. The country’s financial sector is closely regulated, and its government promotes accountability at all levels. Luxembourg also has strong measures to combat money laundering and financial crimes.

5. Norway – Score: 81 (Tied with Luxembourg and Switzerland)

Norway’s well-functioning democracy, free media, and high levels of trust in public institutions contribute to its low corruption levels. The government prioritises transparency, and citizens actively participate in holding public officials accountable. With a strong welfare system, corruption incentives are minimised.

5. Switzerland – Score: 81 (Tied with Luxembourg and Norway)

Switzerland maintains a high standard of integrity in its public sector, ranking among the top five least corrupt countries with a score of 81. Its decentralised political system ensures accountability, while stringent anti-corruption laws help maintain clean governance.

4. New Zealand – Score: 83

New Zealand is renowned for its open government, transparent policies, and strong legal framework. Scoring 83, the country has consistently ranked among the least corrupt nations due to its high press freedom and independent judiciary. Public officials in New Zealand are expected to adhere to strict ethical standards.

3. Singapore – Score: 84

As the highest-ranked Asian country, Singapore has built a reputation for its strict anti-corruption laws and efficient public administration. With a score of 84, the country enforces severe penalties for corruption and maintains an independent anti-corruption agency. Its business-friendly environment and low levels of bureaucracy further enhance its clean governance.

2. Finland – Score: 88

Finland follows closely behind the top-ranked nation, with a score of 88. The country’s strong rule of law, free press, and low tolerance for corruption ensure that public institutions remain transparent. Finland also promotes integrity through its education system, which instils ethical values from an early age.

1. Denmark – Score: 90

Denmark ranks as the least corrupt country in the world, with a corruption perception score of 90. The country’s strong democratic institutions, independent judiciary, and robust anti-corruption policies contribute to its transparency. Citizens enjoy high levels of press freedom, and public officials are held accountable for their actions.

Transparency, strong institutions, and a free press are key factors in reducing corruption.

Nordic countries dominate the list, reflecting their commitment to integrity and good governance.

Singapore stands out as the only Asian country in the top five, thanks to its strict anti-corruption policies.

Corruption perception scores reflect public trust in government and legal frameworks.