Morocco tops Africa’s tourism charts with 17.4 million visitors in 2024

Morocco has firmly cemented its place as Africa’s premier travel destination, welcoming an impressive 17.4 million international tourists in 2024. With its captivating blend of ancient history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes, the North African nation continues to enchant travellers from around the world.

But what exactly makes Morocco so alluring? From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the serene dunes of the Sahara Desert, here’s a closer look at the must-visit attractions that make Morocco the crown jewel of African tourism.

1. Marrakech: The Red City

Marrakech, Morocco’s cultural heart, is a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds, and scents. At its centre lies the famed Jemaa el-Fnaa square, a UNESCO World Heritage site where snake charmers, storytellers, and street food vendors create a lively atmosphere.

Don’t miss: The Majorelle Garden , a tranquil oasis designed by French artist Jacques Majorelle.

The Koutoubia Mosque , an iconic landmark with its towering minaret.

The maze-like streets of the Medina, brimming with handcrafted goods and traditional Moroccan rugs.

2. The Sahara Desert

A trip to Morocco is incomplete without venturing into the vast Sahara Desert.

Visitors can enjoy: A magical camel trek over golden dunes, particularly in Erg Chebbi near Merzouga.

A night under the stars in a luxurious desert camp, complete with traditional music and cuisine.

The stunning Ait Benhaddou, a fortified village and filming location for Hollywood blockbusters like Gladiator.

3. Chefchaouen: The Blue Pearl

Nestled in the Rif Mountains, Chefchaouen is a photographer’s dream. Known for its blue-washed buildings, this picturesque town offers a peaceful escape.

Highlights include: Wandering through the charming alleyways of the Medina.

Hiking to the Ras El Maa waterfall for breathtaking views.

Shopping for locally crafted woollen blankets and leather goods.

4. Fez: The Spiritual Capital

Fez is home to the world’s oldest university, Al-Qarawiyyin, and boasts one of the most extensive and well-preserved medieval cities. The city’s labyrinthine Medina is a UNESCO World Heritage site where every turn reveals architectural marvels and historic treasures.

Must-see sites: The Bou Inania Madrasa , an exquisite example of Islamic architecture.

The bustling Chouara Tanneries , where leather is dyed using centuries-old methods.

The Royal Palace of Fez, with its stunning golden gates.

5. Casablanca: A Modern Marvel

While Casablanca is often associated with its namesake classic film, the city itself is a dynamic blend of old and new.

Key attractions include: The awe-inspiring Hassan II Mosque , one of the largest mosques in the world, perched on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Corniche , a vibrant beachfront area lined with cafés and restaurants.

The Art Deco architecture in the city centre, showcasing a unique side of Morocco’s colonial history.

6. The High Atlas Mountains

For adventure enthusiasts, the High Atlas Mountains offer thrilling opportunities for hiking, trekking, and exploring Berber villages.

Highlights: Scaling Mount Toubkal , North Africa’s highest peak.

Visiting the picturesque Ourika Valley , a popular spot for day trips.

Exploring the remote Ait Bouguemez Valley, also known as the “Happy Valley.”

7. Essaouira: The Windy City Essaouira’s relaxed vibe, Atlantic coast, and artistic scene make it a must-visit destination.

Top experiences: Wandering the fortified Medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Enjoying fresh seafood at the harbour.

Windsurfing or kiteboarding along the breezy beaches.

Morocco’s Appeal to Tourists

Morocco’s allure lies in its ability to offer something for every type of traveller. History enthusiasts can revel in its ancient sites, while nature lovers can explore diverse landscapes ranging from rugged mountains to serene beaches. The country’s renowned hospitality, rich cuisine, and world-class riads (traditional Moroccan guesthouses) enhance its charm.