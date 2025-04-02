Rejected by 500+ UK companies, woman in her 20s becomes General Manager in Ghana

A young woman in her 20s has shared her remarkable journey on LinkedIn, revealing how she went from facing over 500 job rejections in the UK to becoming a General Manager in Ghana. Her story of resilience and unexpected leadership is inspiring many.

After struggling to secure a job abroad despite relentless applications, she found herself at a crossroads when her father encouraged her to return home and take on a leadership role in his company.

“It’s too big for me,” she recalled telling him repeatedly. But he remained resolute. “I know why I’m making you the General Manager. I know it won’t be easy, but I know you can do it.”

Challenges in Leadership

Stepping into the role of General Manager was no easy feat. Managing a new company in a competitive environment presented obstacles, including assembling a strong team and navigating a business landscape where not everyone supports success.

“Many people don’t necessarily care about you or the business, and some even have bad intentions,” she noted.

Despite the challenges, she remains optimistic that faith and perseverance will see her through.

A Career Shift

Her career path took an unexpected turn after her plans to work in the UK fell through. She had applied to more than 500 companies, only to be met with rejection after rejection.

“I applied to more than 500 companies, hoping for an opportunity, but every single one turned me down,” she said in her LinkedIn post.

What initially felt like failure turned into a redirection.

“To all of them, I say thank you—because maybe, just maybe, God had other plans for me,” she reflected.

Despite the pressures of running a business at a young age, she is embracing the journey, learning valuable lessons in leadership, teamwork, and resilience.

“Managing a business isn’t just about making decisions; it’s about inspiring people, overcoming setbacks, and staying true to your vision,” she said.